Toscano-Anderson signed a one-year contract with the Kings on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Toscano-Anderson began the season with the G League's Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35.0 minutes per game over 11 appearances. He's made at least 52 appearances in the NBA in each of the past three seasons while playing for the Warriors, Jazz and Lakers, and he'll be available to provide depth on the wing with his new team.