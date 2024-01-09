The Kings signed Toscano-Anderson to a 10-day contract Tuesday, and he'll be available to play versus Detroit, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Toscano-Anderson was waived by the Kings earlier this week but will return on a new contract. He's appeared in just eight contests this year, averaging 2.4 minutes per game.
