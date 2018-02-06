Jackson managed 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.

The rookie has scored in double digits in three of the past five games, and he's now shot an impressive 55.3 percent over the entirety of that span. Jackson's shot attempts have fluctuated from a scant four all the way to 13 during those contests, so fantasy expectations have to remain tempered until he's able to level out his usage to a degree. However, if head coach Dave Joerger keeps his stated commitment to providing more opportunity to his younger players, Jackson could start delivering on his first-round pedigree more consistently during the season's stretch run.