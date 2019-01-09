Kings' Justin Jackson: Another solid stat line in loss
Jackson provided 12 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Suns.
Jackson was extremely efficient while seeing the most minutes on the team despite coming off the bench. Moreover, he matched his career high in assists while scoring in double figures for the third straight game, which is the longest such streak of his career. Starting small forward Iman Shumpert (finger) has missed three games in a row, creating more opportunities for Jackson to make an impact, and the sharp-shooting sophomore has done just that.
