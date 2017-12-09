Kings' Justin Jackson: Back from G-League
Jackson was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.
The rookie out of North Carolina saw big minutes to begin the season, but he's virtually been out of the rotation since mid-November. That will likely continue to be the case, though at some point the struggling Kings could opt to turn more responsibility over to their younger players.
