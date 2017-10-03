Kings' Justin Jackson: Can't shake rust off Monday
Jackson finished with one point (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.
Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game while helping lead North Carolina to a national championship last season. So, while his struggles Monday are a bit concerning, the team is still likely excited about his potential this year and beyond. He's certainly still a raw talent, but the Kings have plenty of time to help him develop, as the team is in a rebuilding phase.
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...