Jackson finished with one point (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Jackson averaged 18.3 points per game while helping lead North Carolina to a national championship last season. So, while his struggles Monday are a bit concerning, the team is still likely excited about his potential this year and beyond. He's certainly still a raw talent, but the Kings have plenty of time to help him develop, as the team is in a rebuilding phase.