Kings' Justin Jackson: Career-best scoring total in win
Jackson went for 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.
Jackson's scoring haul was a career high and represented his second straight double-digit point tally. The rookie can't seem to buy a miss from the field over the last two games, as he's drained 14 of his 17 attempts over that span. He's had multiple other performances with better than a 50.0 percent success rate during March as well, leading to a sparkling 57.0 percent success rate for the month. His inconsistent usage is seemingly the only thing that prevents his offensive contributions from being a lot more reliable, as Jackson's shot attempts remain in single digits more often than not.
