Jackson had just nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson started again Tuesday, equalling his season-high of four steals. The coaching staff continues to run the rookie, having now given him at least 25 minutes in five of the last six games. He has not done a whole lot with his opportunities but with the team slowly moving towards full-tank mode, he is worth keeping an eye on as a possible streaming option if you are in need of some steals.