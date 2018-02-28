Kings' Justin Jackson: Collects four steals in loss
Jackson had just nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Jackson started again Tuesday, equalling his season-high of four steals. The coaching staff continues to run the rookie, having now given him at least 25 minutes in five of the last six games. He has not done a whole lot with his opportunities but with the team slowly moving towards full-tank mode, he is worth keeping an eye on as a possible streaming option if you are in need of some steals.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Another double-digit point total in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Posts 16 points in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Gives yearly averages another huge boost on Sunday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Enters starting five Thursday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Will move back to bench Monday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...