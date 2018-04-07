Jackson will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After 32 consecutive games in the starting lineup, Jackson will come off the bench Friday. It looks like the Kings have opted to give veterans Vince Carter and Zach Randolph a look with the first-unit, which has pushed Jackson back to a reserve role. He averaged 26.2 minutes per game in his recent string of starts, and still figures to see close to that workload off the bench.