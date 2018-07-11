Jackson tallied 20 points (7-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 96-84 summer league loss to the Cavaliers.

Following Wednesday's tilt, Jackson is averaging 19.0 points across four summer league tilts. That represents a significant step in the right direction for the second-year player out of North Carolina, as he posted just 6.7 points across 22.1 minutes per game as a rookie.