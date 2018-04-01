Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scuffling in Saturday's loss
Jackson provided just four points (2-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.
The 2017 first-round pick enjoyed a brief two-game surge earlier in the month when he posted 15 and 20 points in back-to-back games while shooting over 70.0 percent in both contests. However, those performances now seem like a distant memory, as he's now generated three single-digit point totals over the subsequent four games, and he's shot no better than 40.0 percent in the last three. Given his high degree of inconsistency, Jackson has been volatile and somewhat disappointing from a fantasy perspective in his rookie campaign.
