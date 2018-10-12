Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues solid preseason off bench
Jackson tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 21 minutes in the Kings' 132-93 preseason loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Jackson came off the bench Thursday, but he didn't let the reserve role prevent him from generating his second consecutive double-digit scoring performance. The 23-year-old has picked it up offensively after a sluggish start to preseason, shooting 51.7 percent (15-for-29) over his last three exhibitions. Despite coming off the bench Thursday, Jackson projects as the starting small forward come the regular season.
