Jackson posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

It was the first double-digit scoring effort over the last five games for the rookie, who continues to be hard to trust on a night-to-night basis. Jackson has actually shot very well in seven of his last eight games, shooting between 50.0 and 77.8 percent during that span. However, with his tendency to remain only modestly involved -- he's put up single-digit shot attempts in nine of 11 March games -- his offensive contributions are often very much on the modest side, and his contributions elsewhere aren't to a level where they make up for his scoring shortfalls.