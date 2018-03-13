Kings' Justin Jackson: Drops 15 in Monday's loss
Jackson scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.
The rookie's production continues to bounce around -- Jackson has scored in double digits in three of the last five games, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.6 three-pointers, but he failed to top nine points in any of the six games before that. The Kings' latest rebuild is focused mainly on the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but Jackson could develop into a solid complement off the wing. His short-term fantasy value is low, however.
