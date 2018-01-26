Kings' Justin Jackson: Enters starting five Thursday
Jackson will draw the start over Vince Carter for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson's role has bounced back and forth as of late as coach Dave Joerger continues to change the starting five. Over the past five games, he's averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 20.0 minutes per game.
