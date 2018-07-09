Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss
Jackson provided 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes during the Kings' 88-78 loss to the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
Despite the Kings blowing a near-game-long lead, Jackson was a bright spot, putting on a shooting clinic, including from distance. Jackson has been thriving in summer league play overall, as he averaged 17.0 points on 53.0 percent shooting in the California Classic League over three games before arriving in the desert. He's now averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.0 steals over two games in Vegas Summer League play as he looks to set the foundation for what he and the Kings hope will be a breakout second season.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Leads Kings with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Average rookie season•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid offensive contributions again Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Starting Friday vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Update, starting Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...