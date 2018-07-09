Jackson provided 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes during the Kings' 88-78 loss to the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

Despite the Kings blowing a near-game-long lead, Jackson was a bright spot, putting on a shooting clinic, including from distance. Jackson has been thriving in summer league play overall, as he averaged 17.0 points on 53.0 percent shooting in the California Classic League over three games before arriving in the desert. He's now averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.0 steals over two games in Vegas Summer League play as he looks to set the foundation for what he and the Kings hope will be a breakout second season.