Jackson totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), fiver rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson't superb night was likely the biggest surprise on Saturday's slate. The Suns had all but given up on Jackson as a high-impact player, and aside from a few spot starts here and there, he's been riding the pine in his sophomore season. The Kings have a crowded depth chart with a lot of talent that has superceded Jackson and despite this career night, one shouldn't expect the needle to move much in terms of his overall output.

