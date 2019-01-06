Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for career night off bench
Jackson totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), fiver rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 loss to the Warriors.
Jackson't superb night was likely the biggest surprise on Saturday's slate. The Suns had all but given up on Jackson as a high-impact player, and aside from a few spot starts here and there, he's been riding the pine in his sophomore season. The Kings have a crowded depth chart with a lot of talent that has superceded Jackson and despite this career night, one shouldn't expect the needle to move much in terms of his overall output.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid in spot start•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Hauls in 11 boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Joins starting five Wednesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Strong effort off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Set for reserve role in opener•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...