Jackson recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs.

Jackson is a perfect example of the kind of talent the Kings organization was talking about when they said they wanted their younger players to take a larger role moving forward. This decision has vaulted the rookie into the starting lineup, seemingly for good this time. If Jackson played elsewhere there'd be a lot more buzz around him, but if there's a lowly-owned, high-upside player to single out for the second half of the season, Jackson could be one of the best choices to target. If the Kings keep with a lineup of Fox, Jackson, Bogdanovic, Randolph and Cauley-Stein, Jackson and the Kings could be in for a surprising second half.