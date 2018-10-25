Jackson drew a start in place of Iman Shumpert (hip) in Wednesday's 97-92 win over the Grizzlies and posted seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes.

Jackson couldn't get anything going with his shot, but he proved to be a force on the boards. The second-year wing was one of three double-digit rebounders for the Kings, and his total was easily his highest of the season. Jackson's struggles on offense were disappointing, but it also bears mentioning he'd shot a stellar 66.7 and 63.6 percent over his previous two games. The 23-year-old could be due for another start if Shumpert is unable to return for a Friday night battle against the Wizards.