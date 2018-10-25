Kings' Justin Jackson: Joins starting five Wednesday
Jackson is starting at small forward Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Jackson will enter the starting lineup for the first time all season in place of Iman Shumpert, who is unavailable with a hip injury. Through the first four games of the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Strong effort off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Set for reserve role in opener•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues solid preseason off bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Won't start Thursday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Sharp with shot in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scoring efforts•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times