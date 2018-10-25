Jackson is starting at small forward Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Jackson will enter the starting lineup for the first time all season in place of Iman Shumpert, who is unavailable with a hip injury. Through the first four games of the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.5 minutes per game.