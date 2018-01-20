Jackson is a late addition to the starting lineup at shooting guard for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee

The Kings originally confirmed Garrett Temple starting at the two, but they changed their minds minutes before tip-off. Jackson has averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 17.8 minutes in five starts this season.

