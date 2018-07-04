Kings' Justin Jackson: Leads Kings with 20 points Tuesday
Jackson scored a team-high 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 loss to the Warriors.
After scoring just five points on 2-of-6 shooting during the Kings' first summer league tilt, Jackson put together a bounce-back game Tuesday. The 15th overall pick in last year's draft, Jackson started 41 of his 68 appearances with Sacramento last season, though wasn't stuffing the stat sheet. In 22.1 minutes per contest, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 44.2 percent from the field.
