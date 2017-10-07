Kings' Justin Jackson: Modest production off bench Friday
Jackson contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason loss to the Spurs.
Jackson was able to drain his first pair of NBA baskets after going 0-for-7 in last Monday's exhibition center, but that essentially served as the high point of his night. The 2017 first-round pick is now 0-for-6 from behind the arc and just 2-for-16 from the field overall through the first pair of exhibitions. The 22-year-old figures to see some decent minutes this season at small forward, although capable veterans Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic figure to lay claim to a fair share of playing time as well.
