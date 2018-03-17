Jackson collected eight points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 18 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

The rookie's performance was certainly efficient, but he ended up seeing a modest allotment of minutes in a game where the Kings' bench took center stage. Jackson's red-hot shooting did encouragingly persist, and he's now posted at least a 50.0 percent success rate in six consecutive contests. The 22-year-old's offensive contributions still remain inconsistent, however, as he's only managed double digits in the scoring column in three of the last seven contests. Jackson's usage has seen its fair share of variance as well, as he's put up single-digit shot attempts in 14 of the last 16 games.