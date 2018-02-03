Jackson recorded 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson has now put up two double0digit scoring performances in two of his last three games as it appears the Kings are making good on their promise to feature more of their younger players. Jackson still largely flies under the fantasy radar due to lack of production, but the rookie may become a bit more relevant moving ahead, as the Kings will test their young talent frequently as the season comes to a close.