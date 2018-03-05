Jackson offered 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 win over the Knicks.

The rookie saw a considerable spike in usage on the offensive end, leading to his first double-digit scoring effort since Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break. Jackson wasn't exactly efficient with his 15 shot attempts -- which represented a career high -- but he did connected on just enough of them to finish with a serviceable fantasy line for the night. While the surge was a welcome sight, Jackson's overall body of work implies he still has a ways to go before he can be counted on as a consistent fantasy asset.