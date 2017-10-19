Kings' Justin Jackson: Quiet in season-opening start
Jackson mustered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.
Despite garnering the start at small forward, Jackson was the least productive member of the starting five while also seeing the lowest minutes allotment among the first teamers. Veteran Garrett Temple ended up logging a robust 30 minutes off the bench at Jackson's expense, although he wasn't exactly efficient himself while generating just five points over that span. Jackson will look to make more of an impact in a Friday road tilt against the Mavericks.
