Kings' Justin Jackson: Recalled from G-League
The Kings recalled Jackson from the G-League on Saturday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Jackson was just assigned to Reno on Friday, but it looks like the Kings have changed their mind. The rookie has been in and out of the rotation throughout the first half of the season, which figures to continue being the pattern going forward.
