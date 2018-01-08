Kings' Justin Jackson: Rejoins Kings Monday
Jackson was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Jackson has now seen action in six games at the G-League level, averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.1 minutes. However, after just a one-game stint, he'll rejoin the Kings ahead of Monday's tilt with the Spurs. Jackson has played a total of 17 minutes over the Kings' last four games, so fantasy owners may want to steer clear until he's able to earn a larger role.
