Jackson was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jackson was summoned from the G-League on Saturday but didn't see the floor in the Kings' win over the Nuggets. He'll head back to the developmental league where he'll await his return call to the NBA. The rookie has appeared in 27 games for the Kings this season, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting.