Kings' Justin Jackson: Returns to G-League
Jackson was assigned to the G-League on Sunday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson was summoned from the G-League on Saturday but didn't see the floor in the Kings' win over the Nuggets. He'll head back to the developmental league where he'll await his return call to the NBA. The rookie has appeared in 27 games for the Kings this season, averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...