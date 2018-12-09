Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss
Jackson registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.
Jackson has reached double figures in scoring in two of the last three games, and in seven of 24 appearances thus far this season. Moreover, Jackson has earned at least 20 minutes in each of the first four games in December while draining eight-of-13 three-point attempts. Monday's matchup with the lowly Bulls could provide Jackson with another opportunity to fill it up offensively.
