Jackson accrued 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 94-80 win over the Grizzlies.

Jackson, who averaged just 6.7 points in 22.1 minutes last season, has turned his scoring up during this year's summer league. Through six summer league games, he's totaled 107 points, plus 19 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. It's possible he breaks into fantasy relevance for deeper leagues this season.