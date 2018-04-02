Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores just two points in win
Jackson pitched in two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and no other statistics in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.
The rookie's slump continued Sunday, and he's now drained just five of 21 attempts over his last three games. That tally includes an 0-for-9 effort from distance over the last pair of contests, and the sudden downturn has sunk Jackson's fantasy stock dramatically at a critical juncture of the season. His complete lack of stats in other categories Sunday was particularly alarming, but with nothing except pride to play for, head coach Dave Joerger is likely to continue allowing Jackson to work through his struggles in the Kings' remaining games.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scuffling in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Career-best scoring total in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Displays hot hand Monday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Modest showing in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Drops 15 in Monday's loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Productive in Sunday's win•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...