Jackson pitched in two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and no other statistics in Sunday's 84-83 win over the Lakers.

The rookie's slump continued Sunday, and he's now drained just five of 21 attempts over his last three games. That tally includes an 0-for-9 effort from distance over the last pair of contests, and the sudden downturn has sunk Jackson's fantasy stock dramatically at a critical juncture of the season. His complete lack of stats in other categories Sunday was particularly alarming, but with nothing except pride to play for, head coach Dave Joerger is likely to continue allowing Jackson to work through his struggles in the Kings' remaining games.