Kings' Justin Jackson: Sent to G-League
Jackson was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The rookie out of North Carolina has been in and out of the rotation throughout the first half of the season, but he's seen his minutes reduced over the last two weeks, so the Kings will send him down to Reno for an opportunity to see significant minutes in a game setting.
