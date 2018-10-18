Jackson will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Jackson started 41-of-68 games as a rookie last season, but will initially come off the bench behind Yogi Ferrell and Buddy Hield on the wing to start the 2018-19 campaign. Look for Jackson to see significant minutes in the rotation, but it's still a concerning development for his value. Jackson will likely struggle to have utility in most fantasy leagues this season.