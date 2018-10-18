Kings' Justin Jackson: Set for reserve role in opener
Jackson will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Jackson started 41-of-68 games as a rookie last season, but will initially come off the bench behind Yogi Ferrell and Buddy Hield on the wing to start the 2018-19 campaign. Look for Jackson to see significant minutes in the rotation, but it's still a concerning development for his value. Jackson will likely struggle to have utility in most fantasy leagues this season.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues solid preseason off bench•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Won't start Thursday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Sharp with shot in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scoring efforts•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 20 points vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...