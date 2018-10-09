Jackson poured in 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the Kings' 132-100 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Monday.

The 2017 first-round pick paced the Kings' first unit in scoring on the night while flashing the hot hand that he began showing signs of as his rookie campaign wound down. Jackson finished the 2017-18 season with a respectable 44.2 percent success rate from the field overall, but he averaged a meager 6.7 points across his 68 games. The goal is naturally to significantly improve on that latter figure, which will require Jackson to take much more than the 6.2 shot attempts he put up on average last season.