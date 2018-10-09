Kings' Justin Jackson: Sharp with shot in win
Jackson poured in 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added three assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the Kings' 132-100 preseason win over Maccabi Haifa on Monday.
The 2017 first-round pick paced the Kings' first unit in scoring on the night while flashing the hot hand that he began showing signs of as his rookie campaign wound down. Jackson finished the 2017-18 season with a respectable 44.2 percent success rate from the field overall, but he averaged a meager 6.7 points across his 68 games. The goal is naturally to significantly improve on that latter figure, which will require Jackson to take much more than the 6.2 shot attempts he put up on average last season.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scoring efforts•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 20 points vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Leads Kings with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Average rookie season•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid offensive contributions again Friday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.