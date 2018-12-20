Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid in spot start
Jackson produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Kings' 132-113 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Jackson was thrust into the starting five with Iman Shumpert (hip) a late scratch Wednesday, and he responded with a solid all-around line. The 2017 first-round pick managed his second straight double-digit scoring effort on the strength of draining multiple threes in back-to-back contests for the second time in December. Jackson has enjoyed a solid allotment of playing time during the month (21.8 minutes per game), and his 47.6 percent shooting (including 47.1 percent from three-point range) has helped produce a quartet of double-digit point tallies. However, Jackson's usage remains on the low side overall, capping his cumulative fantasy value.
