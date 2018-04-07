Kings' Justin Jackson: Solid offensive contributions again Friday
Jackson produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
Jackson's overall usage was still modest, but he was sharp from the field for the second straight game. The rookie has drained six of his 11 shots from distance over the last two contests, as well, leading to a pair of double-digit scoring tallies. However, it's worth noting that Jackson was slated for a bench role Friday until just before tip-off, making his starting position potentially tenuous over the season's two remaining games.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Starting Friday vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Update, starting Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Gets offensive game going Tuesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores just two points in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scuffling in Saturday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....