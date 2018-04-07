Jackson produced 11 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Jackson's overall usage was still modest, but he was sharp from the field for the second straight game. The rookie has drained six of his 11 shots from distance over the last two contests, as well, leading to a pair of double-digit scoring tallies. However, it's worth noting that Jackson was slated for a bench role Friday until just before tip-off, making his starting position potentially tenuous over the season's two remaining games.