Jackson registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jackson has come off the bench over the first four games of the season while ceding starts at small forward to Buddy Hield. That's still equated to at least 21 minutes of playing time in each game thus far for 2017 first-round pick, but his production was lacking over the first two games while opening the season in a 5-for-16 shooting funk. Jackson has bounced back to drain 11 of his 17 attempts over the subsequent pair of contests, leading to back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts. The rotation seems set for the time being, so Jackson will look to continue serving as a consistent source of offense off the bench.