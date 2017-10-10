Jackson pitched in 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie drew the start at small forward and turned in what was easily his best shooting effort through three exhibitions. Jackson had gone just 2-for-16 from the field over the first pair of preseason tilts, which included an 0-for-6 tally from behind the arc. His resurgent performance Monday was a welcome sight, even as Jackson racked up five fouls overall. The Kings hope to give the first-round pick plenty of opportunity to develop this coming season, although he'll have to battle to earn his minutes on a depth chart that also includes solid veteran presences the likes of Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic.