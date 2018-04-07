Kings' Justin Jackson: Update, starting Friday
Updating a previous report, Jackson is indeed starting at small forward Friday, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It was previously reported that Jackson would snap his 32-game starting streak and come off the bench Friday, but it looks like the Kings changed their mind at the last minute. Expect him to play his usual role with the club.
