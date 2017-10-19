Jackson will start at small forward for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After logging a few starts in the preseason, the Kings feel comfortable enough with Jackson to keep him in the top unit for Wednesday's opener. The 15th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft should see a sizable workload while working with the starting five, though once Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) returns from injury, that could cut into Jackson's playing time.