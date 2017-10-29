Kings' Justin Jackson: Will shift to bench role Sunday
Jackson will shift to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson has started all five games so far this year, posting averages of 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 17.8 minutes. However, fellow rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic has clearly outplayed him over the last few games and will now move into the top unit Sunday, which pushes Jackson to the bench. Jackson was already seeing minutes in the mid-teens, so it seems unlikely his playing time will see a dramatic decrease despite the demotion to the bench.
