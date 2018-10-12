Kings' Justin Jackson: Won't start Thursday
Jackson isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against Utah, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Jackson is likely getting the night to rest, although he may come off the bench at some point. Buddy Hield gets the start at forward along with Marvin Bagley.
More News
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Sharp with shot in win•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Continues scoring efforts•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Scores 20 points vs. Memphis•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Explodes for 28 points in SL loss•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Leads Kings with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Justin Jackson: Average rookie season•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...