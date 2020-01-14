Kings' Justin James: Assigned to Stockton
James was assigned to the G League on Tuesday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
James was brought up to the parent club Sunday and logged three minutes against the Magic later that day, registering a rebound and a block. He'll head back to the G League, where he'll have a better chance to see consistent playing time.
