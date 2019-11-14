Kings' Justin James: Back from G League
James was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
James made his G League debut Wednesday, notching 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes. He'll rejoin Sacramento ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers, though he likely won't factor into the rotation.
