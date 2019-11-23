Kings' Justin James: Big minutes off bench
James scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Nets.
He was the only member of the second unit to score in double digits, and incredibly, James accounted for half of the Kings' three-pointers on the night as the team shot a woeful 15.4 percent (4-for-26) from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old rookie hadn't played more than seven minutes in any game prior to Friday, but he seems headed for a much bigger role in the short term with Trevor Ariza (groin), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and De'Aaron Fox (ankle) all banged up for Sacramento.
