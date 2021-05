James recorded 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss at Memphis.

James has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last two games and also posted a season-best mark in both rebounds and assists. With the Kings likely to rest several regulars for the season finale Sunday, James might be in line for a big role off the bench once again.