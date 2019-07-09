James finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 23 minutes during the Kings' 105-101 win over the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

The first of two 2019 second-round picks for the Kings, James has opened Las Vegas Summer League play with a pair of impressive shooting efforts. The rookie drained 60.0 percent of his attempts in his debut Saturday, and he followed that up with a strong 50.0 percent tally Monday. Jones has an excellent offensive track record from his college days at Wyoming, and he'll look to continue displaying his wares during his remaining time in the desert in an effort to enter training camp with some momentum.