James played one minute in Thursday's 112-108 loss to the Thunder, accruing no statistics during his time on the court.

James entered the contest with 2:27 left in the third quarter but was pulled before the period ended in favor of Bogdan Bogdanovic. The rookie second-round pick has seen the floor in only seven of the Kings' last 16 games, playing four minutes or fewer in each of those appearances.

